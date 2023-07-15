Phinsider Faithful’s NFL Power Rankings!

Last week I posted USA Today’s pre-season NFL power rankings. Below are their rankings-

Following the list, I pointed out some apparent issues with their rankings. I then asked, “What would your pre-season power rankings look like? Please give us your entire 32 teams or at least your top ten or so and let us know why you put certain teams where you put them on the list?”

Below are some of your answers-

daytonadolfan voiced his displeasure with some obvious errors!

The Jests and Dallas higher than us ???? WTF?

Blaze453 agrees that the order was off quite a bit for some teams.

That is a ridiculous order. You can have the 49ers at the force position when they themselves don’t even know who the quarterback is and no me over the 14 years or so I’ve been on this site is that I am a realist I have never been the homer type. The last three years I’ve been much higher on this team with finally having a complete teardown and the route that Chris Grier was taking. So I might have sounded like a homer the last couple of years, but it is truly how I believe. 1) KC: until geez, thrones and teams have shown that Patrick Mahomes can be vulnerable Layton games they have to be the favorite; 2) Philadelphia Eagles: they are the most talented team in the NFL with a complete roster, and might be the only team that has a complete roster with depth. My only question is last year the real Jalen hurts; 3) Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow is the real deal, and the type of leader, I prefer in the quarterback position. Oline holds up adequately and they have replaced their safeties they’re a tough team and a tough out; 4) Buffalo has been in control of the last few years in the AFC East with the roster Hass to be next up. So I have doubts about Josh Allen’s ability to lead a team to the promised land and they still need a number-to-one receiver option; 5) my Miami Dolphins: we have a top three roster in the league and a top 3-5 efficient quarterback as every year Health is the biggest determining there of how far the Team goes and if we have better luck than we did last year, we will be in the AFC championship game

TheRoo1 gave us his top 8 with Miami rising in the rankings to near the top.

KC; PHINS; SF; FILTHY; JILLS; BUNGLES; CHARGERS; JAX; PLOWGIRLS

Bill Moody did some shuffling!

Move the Dolphins to 6, Ravens to 7, and push the rest down and swap the Cowboys and Jets.

PA phinphan didn’t rank the teams but put them into tiers which might be a more realistic way to rank teams.

Top Tier- KC and Philly; 2nd Tier- Phins, Bills, Bengals, and 49ers (?); 3rd Tier- Ravens, Cowgirls, Chargers, Lions, and Jags; After that it is anybody’s guess.

PhinsTifosi probably is not correct but you have to love the confidence!

Since we are going to go 20-0 in 2023, Phins are 1st . . .

USMCFinzFreak is a one-team kinda guy!

Phins on top and the rest just suck.

Spok507 is not buying the Jets hype based on one player!

72Phins4ever is less than impressed with some media giants!

USA Today trying to get ahead of ESPN in the go down the suck hole race.

dedstrk316 agrees with me! Finally, someone gets it...

I agree with you James except I’ll put the Bills ahead of us. I don’t know enough about the Cowboys so keep them where they are. Put the Dolphins where the Jests are. Jests and Chargers can fly a kite.

If there is any consensus with our site members it’s that our Miami Dolphins are CLEARLY ranked far too low! Thank you as always to everyone that took the time to answer the question and give us their thoughts!

