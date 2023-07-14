Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins

Divisional rivals aren’t supposed to like each other — those emotions reach a new level after meeting three times in a season. The Buffalo Bills won the season series over the Miami Dolphins 3-2 by winning 34-31 in the first round of the playoffs.

During an interview on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins called out former first-round pick Christian Wilkins.

Bills LT Dion Dawkins talking about the AFC East on @TheHerd



“I’m not a huge fan of (Christian) Wilkins … chirper.”



“[Christian] Wilkins is a guy where I’m not a huge fan,” Dawkins said. “Trench battle stuff. [He’s a] chirper on the field... off the field, it’s just a different dude.”

Dawkins allowed a sack and three pressures during his 73 snaps against the Dolphins in the playoffs. He surrendered a sack and five hurries between the two regular-season matchups. The former second-round pick allowed just three sacks during the regular season.

Wilkins sacked Josh Allen twice in the playoffs and forced six hurries against the Bills in the regular season. He led all defensive tackles with 98 tackles. Maxx Crosby was second and no other lineman had 75 tackles.

The Bills and Dolphins aren’t supposed to like each other — especially when both teams are good enough to meet for a third time in the playoffs. The next bout between these teams takes place in Buffalo on Oct 1. Miami will host the Bills on Jan. 7.