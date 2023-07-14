Dolphins training camp 2023: Building the roster - Quarterbacks

The Miami Dolphins open training camp next week with the rookies reporting, followed a week later by the veterans. As we close in on the beginning of camp and the 2023 season, we take a look at each position group on the Dolphins roster and who could make the final 53-man roster when the regular season starts.

We begin the series today with the quarterback position. The rest of the roster breakdowns will continue over the rest of the week leading into the start of Miami’s training camp.

Who is on the 90-man roster?

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Mike White

What should we expect in training camp?

The focus will clearly be on Tagovailoa and how healthy he is. Tagovailoa’s 2022 ended early due to concussions and the talk all offseason has been on improving how he falls when he is hit. There will be plenty of coverage of Tagovailoa during camp - even when quarterbacks are not being hit - and whenever he plays in the preseason. Tagovailoa is clearly locked in as the top quarterback on the roster, so there will be no talk of a quarterback battle at the starting position.

As the backup, however, there is a position battle to be waged. Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Dolphins, started two regular season games and appeared in five more for Miami last year. He also started the team’s playoff game as Tagovailoa and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater were both injured. He gained experience not expected for a rookie Miami added in the seventh round and he could claim the second-string position with a strong camp and early preseason.

White joined the Dolphins as a free agent this year, signing a two-year contract. After being a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, he joined the New York Jets in 2019 and spent four years there. He made his first appearance in 2021, playing in four games with three starts, then started four games last year before a broken rib ended his season. He comes into the team in position to claim the second spot on the depth chart, but he will have to hold off Thompson.

2023 53-man roster projection

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Mike White

All three quarterbacks are likely going to make the roster this year. The NFL updated the game-day roster rules this year, allowing teams to have an emergency quarterback once again. The quarterback has to be on the 53-man roster, but can be listed as an inactive player for the game each week. He will then be allowed to enter the game if the other quarterbacks are injured during the game - and he will have to be removed from the game if an active quarterback is cleared to return to the game.

With the injury issues at the quarterback position last year for the Dolphins, having all three quarterbacks seems like a necessity. It feels like the depth chart will play out with Tagovailoa and White as the top two and Thompson as the emergency option. If a player has to start due to an injury, Thompson could jump ahead of White due to his comfort with the playbook as he enters his second year in the league and with the team.