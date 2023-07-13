Phinsider Mailbag Threads edition: Dalvin Cook, Isaiah Wynn, Jaylen Waddle

Last week, when the new Meta Threads app launched, The Phinsider established our account on the new service. Matching our Instagram account, our Threads account is @thephinsidersbn, if you feel like giving us a follow over there.

To launch the new account, we asked for your mailbag questions about the Miami Dolphins. You can check out the answers to your questions below. We will be back with another Ask Phinsider mailbag next week, using Threads, Twitter, and the site to see what is on your mind.

On to the questions:

Dalvin Cook is probably on most Dolphins fans' minds in one way or another right now. Should the Dolphins sign him? Will the Dolphins sign him? Will they up the offer that is reportedly on the table but has not been signed? Will someone else swoop in to add the Pro Bowl running back?

That was a lot of questions, but not a lot of answers. And, right now, there is no need for anyone to provide an answer. Training camp is still about two weeks away for veterans. Cook was rumored to want to wait until after the franchise tag deadline to see if any long-term deals were completed, resetting the market. That deadline is Monday. We could start to see some movement with Cook sometime next week.

Then again, Cook could also sit until camps are open, looking to see if some team needs to sign a free agent due to injury or desperation. The rumors seem to say he is still hoping to land a long-term deal paying him the $10+ million he would have been getting from the Minnesota Vikings this year. Will Cook find that deal? Will he have to settle for a one-year prove-it type of deal before hitting free agency again next year?

Still more questions.

It does feel like Miami and Cook come to a deal eventually because everyone seems to think Cook would like to return to his hometown. Unless some other team comes in with a surprise offer, it seems like a short-term deal that works with Miami’s 2024 salary cap issues would be the most likely deal.

Does [Isaiah] Wynn win a starting OLine position? (@jamesmiltonanderson)

Isaiah Wynn, the former New England Patriots tackle who signed with Miami this offseason on a one-year deal, is an interesting player to watch this summer. The Dolphins could look to him to challenge Liam Eichenberg at left guard or Austin Jackson at right tackle. They could also look to him to serve as the emergency option should something happen to Terron Armstead at left tackle.

Personally, I think the Dolphins are going to give every opportunity for Eichenberg and Jackson to prove themselves, leaving Wynn to serve as the swing tackle, able to fill in should an in-game injury happen to either Jackson or Armstead. It feels like that is a perfect role for him, and would give Miami a depth option they probably will need at some point this year. While they could insert him into the starting lineup at guard, then move him outside if needed, that just creates more issues with multiple players having to move around on the line.

Of course, if Eichernberg or Jackson cannot cement their position as starters, then Wynn seems the most likely player on the roster to take over atop the depth chart.

How close does [Jaylen] Waddle get to 2k yards himself? (@zoeller12)

There have been 11 times in NFL history a player has reached 1,700 yards, including Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill last year, when his 1,710 yards set a new franchise record. Jaylen Waddle finished the year with 1,356 receiving yards, third all-time for the Dolphins. Hill has stated he believes he can become the first 2,000-yard receiver in the league. To think Miami is going to have two receivers approach a number never before reached is asking a lot out of the passing game.

Of course, Miami last year was very pass-heavy, and those passes were largely targeting Hill and Waddle. Miami quarterbacks threw 562 passes in 2022, with 21.1 percent of those passes going to Hill and 20.8 percent headed to Waddle. In fact, the next two most targeted options, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and tight end Mike Gesicki, combined only received 18.3 percent of the targets. The Dolphins rely heavily on Hill and Waddle, and their stats reflect it.

Both receivers are elite-level players and should have huge years this season. That said, I would expect both of them to be closer to 1,500 yards each as opposed to having both players near 2,000 yards.