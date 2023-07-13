Christian Wilkins: “Miami is home... That’s where I want to be.”

The Miami Dolphins selected defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. At the time, many Dolphins fans weren’t too excited with the selection, however, now those same fans are strongly advocating for general manager Chris Grier to extend the 27-year-old with a big money deal... and for good reason.

Since entering the league, Wilkins has proven himself to be a fantastic player on the field — amassing 290 tackles in four seasons, including 98 tackles during the 2022 campaign which was 18 more tackles than the next closest defensive tackle in the league last year.

While Wilkins has proven he can be great on the field between the whistles (and sometimes just a little bit after the whistle — just ask Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen), he has also garnered a reputation amongst his teammates as a top tier leader and all-around positive guy. For those reasons and more, fans and players alike are clamoring for a long-term extension to be signed between the former Clemson Tiger and the team.

Speaking with Aaron Wilson — a reporter covering the National Football League for KPRC2 in Houston — Christian Wilkins had this to say about the city of Miami and his desire to remain with the Miami Dolphins for years to come.

“Miami is home. That’s where I got drafted. That’s where I love. That’s where I want to be.”

It sounds like Christian Wilkins isn’t thinking about playing for any other team besides the squad that is clad in the aqua and orange threads any time soon. At this point, it seems like a mere formality, but until the ink is dry on the contract, us Dolphins’ fans will wait with bated breath for the deal to get done.