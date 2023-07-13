Dolphins safety Jevon Holland makes ESPN’s list of Top-10 safeties in the NFL

Jevon Holland is a stud. That much, we know.

And by “we”, I don’t just mean fans of the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Fowler, a senior NFL reporter at ESPN, surveyed executives, players, coaches and scouts from all over the league, and asked them to rank the league’s top safeties. After all the scores were tallied up, Miami’s very own Jevon Holland came in at No. 5.

He ranked behind former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (now of the Pittsburgh Steelers), Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, among other names.

Since being drafted by the team in 2021, Holland has excelled in Miami’s secondary, racking up 165 tackles, 17 defended passes, 8 quarterback hits, 4 interceptions, 4 sacks, and 4 tackles-for-loss across two seasons.

Holland had a stellar rookie season in 2021, and although his play wasn’t quite the same in 2022, much of that can be chalked up to the depleted numbers around him. With injuries to Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, and Brandon Jones, Holland was a man stranded in Miami’s secondary.

However, the Dolphins’ secondary should be fully healthy heading into the 2023 season, and under new defensive-coordinator Vic Fangio, fans should expect a boost in performances from Holland.

The full list of safeties is shown below, and can also be found HERE, on ESPN.

Does Holland deserve to be ranked so highly? Should he be ranked even higher? Let us us know in the comments below!