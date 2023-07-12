New York Jets’ punter Thomas Morstead reflects on his time with the Miami Dolphins

Thomas Morstead was released by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 after one year with the team. Morstead, who spent more than a decade with the New Orleans Saints, spent the 2022 season punting for the Miami Dolphins.

Morstead. 37, averaged 46.4 yards per punt with the Dolphins but was tied for ninth in the league with 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Miami chose to go another direction by signing former New England Patriots kicker Jake Bailey but Morsted isn’t holding any grudges.

Morstead had a lot of good things to say about his experience with the #Dolphins last year and the butt punt in the win against the Bills https://t.co/1Zk9XXACpN pic.twitter.com/nqqt5KX3VC — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 12, 2023

“I really enjoyed my time down there,” Morstead said when speaking to Antwan Staley, reporter for New York Daily News. “It was a great experience with my family and Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier were great to me. It was a great experience and I’m grateful they gave me a shot last year.

“It was an awesome experience with the kids and my wife.”

Morstead’s most memorable play came early in the season while Miami led the Buffalo Bills 21-17 with less than two minutes left in the game. He took the snap inside Miami’s end zone and punted the ball directly into the backside of Trent Sherfield, resulting in a safety.

“It was a catastrophe play in a really big moment of the game,” Morstead said. “I’m proud of what happened after that. I hit a 74-yard punt and they never got in field goal range and we won the game.

“I was super proud of the next play to bounce back and it helped us beat the Bills for the first time in seven or eight times.”

Morstead spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins and the former All-Pro inked a one-year deal worth $1,165,000 with the New York Jets.