Miami Dolphins Offense/Defense Nick Names?

Many Miami Dolphins fans as well as much of the media expect the team to be one of the best teams in the NFL this coming season, based on the roster alone. The offense, which was amazing at times last year should take another step forward having now spent a full season in Mike McDaniels system. The defense was more often than not the weak side of the ball for the Dolphins last season. The Dolphins are now expected by most to have a much better defense in 2023 after the addition of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Dolphins' front office did not stop with adding the most sought-after defensive mind in the NFL but also added some key pieces to the roster to help Fangio in his quest to improve the Phins D!

With all of that in mind if the team is as great as most expect this coming season which nicknames would you get the offense and the defense? In the past, the team has had nicknames for the defense like the no-name defense and the Killer Bees. So what would you suggest for the team's defensive and offensive units going forward, with the current roster?

