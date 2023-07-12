Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Titans more aggressive in pursuit than Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The veteran wide receiver visited both clubs but appears to be in no rush to sign a contract.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Three strong Jets position groups for 2023 - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have some very strong position groups for a change





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills training camp 2023 top stories: Vibes - Buffalo Rumblings

Internal strife isn’t likely to derail Buffalo too much — but left unchecked, might it rear its head at just the wrong time?

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Which Ravens pass catcher is most likely to reach 1,000 receiving yards? - Baltimore Beatdown

Making a case for some of the offense’s new and returning weapons in the passing game.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers fans and media have failed to understand Kenny Pickett and the idea of a new QB - Behind the Steel Curtain

You can tell Steelers fans and even the media aren’t used to witnessing the transition from an accomplished veteran to an inexperienced rookie at the quarterback spot.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

5 free agent running backs that would help the Bengals win - Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon is entrenched as the lead back. And Chase Brown should help keep the veteran fresh. But pass-heavy Cincinnati could use another pass-blocking RB.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb is NFL’s most underrated player - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland RB is often ignored when discussing the game’s best players despite his on-field success.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

What If...The Houston Texans Got Nick Caserio in 2019? - Battle Red Blog

Suppose Caserio was not entering his third year in Houston, but his fifth?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Malik Willis outperformed Will Levis this spring Titans - Music City Miracles

Is this a big deal?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Doug Pederson’s 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars vs 2017 Philadelphia Eagles - Big Cat Country

Entering his second season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, how does Doug Pederson’s 2023 Jags squad compare to his super-bowl winning 2017 Eagles team?





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Jim Irsay on Colts Rookie QB Anthony Richardson: ‘He has to play to get better’ - Stampede Blue

The Colts will want rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to start sooner rather than later given his youth and limited starting experience collegiately.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams plans to ‘be cleared for training camp’ - Mile High Report

Broncos running back Javonte Williams gives an encouraging update about his rehab process and that the plan is for him to be ready for training camp.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: 3 2022 stats the Chargers must fix in 2023 - Bolts From The Blue

Brandon Staley and Kellen Moore must change these trends for the better in 2023.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders Offense 2023: Is Josh Jacobs due for regression? - Silver And Black Pride

Star Las Vegas Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs 2022 workload could hurt the franchise in the 2023 season





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs new tackle Jawaan Taylor will face pressure in 2023 NFL season - Arrowhead Pride

A new CBS Sports article identifies Chiefs Jawaan Taylor and Orlando Brown Jr. as among those with a lot to prove.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Can the Giants have an explosive passing offense this season? - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones can make the throws, and now he has the receivers.





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Will the 2023 Eagles’ success fall on Nakobe Dean’s shoulders? - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles were third overall in the NFL in 2022 in team defense, giving up 5,125 yards last season over 17 games, and were second in the league, yielding an average of 301.5 yards a game behind...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks could have big seasons - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks could all have 1,000 yards this season





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: Player overs/unders for 2023 - RB edition - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Close game regression bodes well for the Packers’ NFC North chances - Acme Packing Company

No team in NFL history won as many close games as the 2023 Minnesota Vikings and statistical trends show that Minnesota could be in for a wake-up call in 2023.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2023 Lions roster preview: How big of an upgrade is David Montgomery? - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions surprisingly moved on from Jamaal Williams and replaced him with David Montgomery. How big of an improvement is that?





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #4 Luke Getsy - Windy City Gridiron

Our 15th annual 10 Most Important Chicago Bears series moves to the first (and only) coach on this year’s list, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Justin Jefferson could make even more history in 2023 - Daily Norseman

If he holds to form, that is

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Get to Know: QB Derek Carr - Canal Street Chronicles

Here’s some background on our new signal caller for the Saints.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Mack Hollins will be counted on in Atlanta - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s presumed No. 2 wide receiver could turn a big year into a late career bloom.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 61 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

5 Bucs who could start for any team - Bucs Nation

Taking a look at players that can play and succeed anywhere.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Brock Purdy leads NFL in interceptions in PFF simulation - Niners Nation

49ers QB Brock Purdy has most interceptions in the NFL in PFF 2023 season simulation, but Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey should be happy with the way their seasons turn out





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 2023 season prediction post-ACL surgery - Revenge of the Birds

These NFL QBs and their post-ACL stats show how hard it is to produce at a high level coming off an ACL, but there is a silver lining for the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Ted’s Talk: Predicting Kenny McIntosh’s Seattle Seahawks rookie season - Field Gulls

An overview of Seattle’s seventh-round pick along with my predictions for his rookie season.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Aaron Donald trade rumors: Availability would spark intense bidding war - Turf Show Times

Which team could make the best offer?