2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds: How good are Tua Tagovailoa’s chances?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has suffered his fair share of injuries since entering the NFL, and last year was no different.

Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions throughout last season, and was forced to miss the end of Miami’s season, as well as the playoffs. In his absence, the Dolphins faltered, winning just one of the five games in which Tagovailoa did not start under center.

However, next season is a chance for both Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to change their fortunes.

As per Draft Kings Sportsbook, Tagovailoa is currently listed at +2000 odds to win the 2023-2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, giving him the 2nd-highest odds on the list, behind Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills (-500) and tied with Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos.

