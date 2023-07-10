 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your 2023 Pre-Season NFL Power Rankings?

By James McKinney
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I came across the USA TODAY SPORTS/TOUCHDOWN WIRE post giving us their 2023 NFL Power Rankings: Training Camp Edition. Their rankings were as follows-

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Cincinnati Bengals
  5. San Francisco 49ers
  6. New York Jets
  7. Dallas Cowboys
  8. Los Angeles Chargers
  9. Miami Dolphins
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars
  11. Baltimore Ravens
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Seattle Seahawks
  14. Detroit Lions
  15. New York Giants
  16. Cleveland Browns
  17. Carolina Panthers
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. New Orleans Saints
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Washington Commanders
  23. Chicago Bears
  24. Los Angeles Rams
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. Tennessee Titans
  28. Indianapolis Colts
  29. Denver Broncos
  30. Houston Texans
  31. Las Vegas Raiders
  32. Arizona Cardinals

My thoughts on this list, for whatever that's worth, is that Miami is clearly too low on the list, and Buffalo and the Jets are too high. It's hard to have any issues with Kansas City and Philly being at the top of the list. The Chargers should also be behind the Dolphins. The Cowboys are a hard one to pinpoint. They look great on paper, but somehow that has not panned out for them in recent years. It's maybe fair to have them that high before the season, but I suspect if things go as usual for them, they will quickly fall as the season wears on. As far as teams below the Dolphins on the list, the Detroit Lions seem a bit low to me as they seem to be building a solid team that should be near the top of their conference for at least the next few years.

So tonight’s question of the day is what would your pre-season power rankings look like? Please give us your entire 32 teams or at least your top ten or so and let us know why you put certain teams where you put them on the list.

Please post your answer and thoughts in the comments section below-

