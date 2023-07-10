Your 2023 Pre-Season NFL Power Rankings?

I came across the USA TODAY SPORTS/TOUCHDOWN WIRE post giving us their 2023 NFL Power Rankings: Training Camp Edition. Their rankings were as follows-

My thoughts on this list, for whatever that's worth, is that Miami is clearly too low on the list, and Buffalo and the Jets are too high. It's hard to have any issues with Kansas City and Philly being at the top of the list. The Chargers should also be behind the Dolphins. The Cowboys are a hard one to pinpoint. They look great on paper, but somehow that has not panned out for them in recent years. It's maybe fair to have them that high before the season, but I suspect if things go as usual for them, they will quickly fall as the season wears on. As far as teams below the Dolphins on the list, the Detroit Lions seem a bit low to me as they seem to be building a solid team that should be near the top of their conference for at least the next few years.

So tonight’s question of the day is what would your pre-season power rankings look like? Please give us your entire 32 teams or at least your top ten or so and let us know why you put certain teams where you put them on the list.

Please post your answer and thoughts in the comments section below-