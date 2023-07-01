Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson Jr. — who will have a larger role for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins closed the 2022 NFL season middle of the pack regarding fantasy production from runningbacks. Miami's running backs combined for 19.3 fantasy points per game — good for No. 17 in the NFL — but value can be found in a backfield that plans to build on a 20 percent target share last season.

Ignoring the possibility of Delvin Cook — Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. expect to be the lead backs. Mostert, 31, broke 100 rushing yards in two games and exceeded six yards per carry in four games.

Despite just three rushing touchdowns, the ninth-year running back is assumed to be the starting running back after starting 14 games for the Dolphins in 2022. That said, consider these stats before selecting Mostert before Wilson, 27, in your next fantasy draft.

The San Francisco 49ers sent Wilson to Miami at the trade deadline, and he averaged more than six yards per carry twice in his eight games with the Dolphins. He exceeded six yards per carry a total of five times — seven yards per carry three times.

Wilson out-snapped Mostert in five of the six games they played together. Looking ahead, the Dolphins signed Wilson ($5.9 million over two years) to a larger deal than Mostert ($5.6 million over two years).

The Dolphins didn’t rush rookies into action in coach Mike McDaniel’s first season — that may remain true in 2023 — but DeVon Achane’s skillset aligns with Mostert much more than Wilson.

Mostert could see a heavy workload early as Miami finds its footing early next season, but Wilson’s consistency and Achane’s explosive upside may prevent him from being a true lead back for the majority of the year.