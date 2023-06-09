Miami Dolphins roster: Predicting 2023 53-man roster after minicamp

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their 2023 mandatory minicamp on Thursday, brining to a close the team’s offseason training program. From now until the end of July, the team will be off, with coaches and players taking some vacation time, before coming back for training camp and the final ramp up before the regular season.

Miami’s first preseason game this year is scheduled for August 11, with league rules allowing teams to have rookies report three weeks before the game and veterans two weeks prior. Based on those standards, the Dolphins could be back on the training field around July 20th for rookies and July 27th for veterans. The team will announce the full training camp schedule, and the fan-accessible practices, sometime soon.

While we are entering the quiet part of the summer - though rumors and speculation about the team’s interest in free agent running back Dalvin Cook will keep it from being completely quiet - it is time to start looking toward the season. During the offseason and early part of the preseason, teams are allowed to keep up to 90 players on their roster. When the regular season arrives, however, that limit is dropped to 53 players. Who could make that regular season roster for the Dolphins? We take a shot at an early prediction today.

Offense (26)

Quarterback (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Mike White

Skylar Thompson

Running backs (4)

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

De’Von Achane

Salvon Ahmed

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Tight ends (4)

Durham Smythe

Tanner Conner

Eric Saubert

Elijah Higgins

Wide receivers (6)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Robbie Chosen

Erik Ezukanma

River Cracraft

Braxton Berrios

Offensive linemen (8)

Terron Armstead

Liam Eichenberg

Connor Williams

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Kendall Lamm

Ryan Hayes

Defense (24)

Defensive linemen (5)

Christian Wilkins

Emmanuel Ogbah

Zach Sieler

Raekwon Davis

Brandon Pili

Linebackers (9)

Jerome Baker

David Long, Jr.

Jaelan Phillips

Bradley Chubb

Andrew Van Ginkel

Duke Riley

Malik Reid

Channing Tindall

Mitchell Agude

Cornerbacks (6)

Xavien Howard

Jalen Ramsey

Kader Kohou

Cam Smith

Keion Crossen

Noah Igbinoghene

The assumption here is that Nik Needham will need more time to return from his 2022 Week 6 Achilles injury. If he is cleared to return, Igbinoghene is a practice squad candidate.

Safety (4)

Jevon Holland

DeShon Elliott

Keidron Smith

Verone McKinley III

Similar to the situation of Needham above, Brandon Jones may need more time to recover from his Week 7 ACL injury. If he is cleared, McKinley likely loses a spot, but the Dolphins could also look to move Smith, an undrafted free agent, to the practice squad.

Special Teams (3)

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Jake Bailey

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson

What do you think of this projection? Where am I way off? Who would you add to the roster - and who would you cut to make space?