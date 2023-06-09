Miami Dolphins roster: Predicting 2023 53-man roster after minicamp

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their 2023 mandatory minicamp on Thursday, brining to a close the team’s offseason training program. From now until the end of July, the team will be off, with coaches and players taking some vacation time, before coming back for training camp and the final ramp up before the regular season.
Miami’s first preseason game this year is scheduled for August 11, with league rules allowing teams to have rookies report three weeks before the game and veterans two weeks prior. Based on those standards, the Dolphins could be back on the training field around July 20th for rookies and July 27th for veterans. The team will announce the full training camp schedule, and the fan-accessible practices, sometime soon.
While we are entering the quiet part of the summer - though rumors and speculation about the team’s interest in free agent running back Dalvin Cook will keep it from being completely quiet - it is time to start looking toward the season. During the offseason and early part of the preseason, teams are allowed to keep up to 90 players on their roster. When the regular season arrives, however, that limit is dropped to 53 players. Who could make that regular season roster for the Dolphins? We take a shot at an early prediction today.
Offense (26)
Quarterback (3)
Tua Tagovailoa
Mike White
Skylar Thompson
Running backs (4)
Raheem Mostert
Jeff Wilson, Jr.
De’Von Achane
Salvon Ahmed
Fullback (1)
Alec Ingold
Tight ends (4)
Durham Smythe
Tanner Conner
Eric Saubert
Elijah Higgins
Wide receivers (6)
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
Robbie Chosen
Erik Ezukanma
River Cracraft
Braxton Berrios
Offensive linemen (8)
Terron Armstead
Liam Eichenberg
Connor Williams
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Kendall Lamm
Ryan Hayes
Defense (24)
Defensive linemen (5)
Christian Wilkins
Emmanuel Ogbah
Zach Sieler
Raekwon Davis
Brandon Pili
Linebackers (9)
Jerome Baker
David Long, Jr.
Jaelan Phillips
Bradley Chubb
Andrew Van Ginkel
Duke Riley
Malik Reid
Channing Tindall
Mitchell Agude
Cornerbacks (6)
Xavien Howard
Jalen Ramsey
Kader Kohou
Cam Smith
Keion Crossen
Noah Igbinoghene
The assumption here is that Nik Needham will need more time to return from his 2022 Week 6 Achilles injury. If he is cleared to return, Igbinoghene is a practice squad candidate.
Safety (4)
Jevon Holland
DeShon Elliott
Keidron Smith
Verone McKinley III
Similar to the situation of Needham above, Brandon Jones may need more time to recover from his Week 7 ACL injury. If he is cleared, McKinley likely loses a spot, but the Dolphins could also look to move Smith, an undrafted free agent, to the practice squad.
Special Teams (3)
Kicker (1)
Jason Sanders
Punter (1)
Jake Bailey
Long Snapper (1)
Blake Ferguson
What do you think of this projection? Where am I way off? Who would you add to the roster - and who would you cut to make space?
