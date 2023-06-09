Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill has eyes set on NFL history and becoming the league’s first 2,000-yard wide receiver

No player in NFL history has ever recorded 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill plans on changing that. After Miami’s final minicamp practice before the team takes a much-needed break, Hill spoke with the media where he talked about his plans for this upcoming season — one of which included the first-ever 2,000-yard season.

Here’s what Miami’s #elite wide receiver had to say when asked whether he could go for 2K this upcoming season.

“Oh yeah, for sure. I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah.”

He then talked about what needed to happen for him to achieve those types of numbers. Here’s what the cheetah had to say.

“For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached. And I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me.”

Hill continued: “I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL and also my position coach is a monster also. So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record and I do want to break the record. So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

Last season, Hill broke personal bests in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) but fell short of the 2,000-yard mark. Many believe he may have broken the single-season record if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy. This season, he looks to do just that.

Earlier this year, Hill talked about what it was like being traded to Miami and his first interactions with head coach Mike McDaniel — where the Dolphins head coach asked Hill specifically if he was ready to go for 2,000 yards in his offense.

“As soon as I got off the plane in Miami, he shook my hand, and he’s like “Are you ready to go for 2000”... I was like, “Woah! Calvin Johnson’s record!? I was definitely excited, man. I already knew Jaylen Waddle was a special talent. And I saw the offense when he was in San Fran, and the way they used Deebo and Aiyuk, and I was like, bro, just imagining myself inside that offense. And here I am 1,700 yards later.”

