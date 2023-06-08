 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

6/8/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Are the Dolphins sending a message?

By Marek Brave
/ new
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are practicing this week without last year’s starting center Connor Williams. Williams signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason, but feels like he outplayed his contract and is currently angling for a new deal worth more money from the team. As a result, Miami’s presumed starting left guard Liam Eichenberg has been taking first team reps at center in Williams’ absence.

Those reps seem to be going well, as Eichenberg was awarded the orange practice jersey for being the team’s best practice player during the prior day’s session.

It is fair to wonder if Eichenberg wearing the orange jersey speaks more about a message Miami might be trying to send to Williams more than it does about the way the Dolphins’ 2021 second round pick is performing in the role.

Regardless, we can all hope that this signals growth in Eichenberg’s game and pray that it translates to his work at left guard — where he has underperformed thus far in his career — when Williams returns to the team and regains his starting center position.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...