6/8/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Are the Dolphins sending a message?

The Miami Dolphins are practicing this week without last year’s starting center Connor Williams. Williams signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason, but feels like he outplayed his contract and is currently angling for a new deal worth more money from the team. As a result, Miami’s presumed starting left guard Liam Eichenberg has been taking first team reps at center in Williams’ absence.

Those reps seem to be going well, as Eichenberg was awarded the orange practice jersey for being the team’s best practice player during the prior day’s session.

Country music incoming @LiamEichenberg has the orange jersey today! pic.twitter.com/Eboz1vtEbv — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 8, 2023

It is fair to wonder if Eichenberg wearing the orange jersey speaks more about a message Miami might be trying to send to Williams more than it does about the way the Dolphins’ 2021 second round pick is performing in the role.

Regardless, we can all hope that this signals growth in Eichenberg’s game and pray that it translates to his work at left guard — where he has underperformed thus far in his career — when Williams returns to the team and regains his starting center position.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!