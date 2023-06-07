6/7/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Pay the man!

Miami Dolphins minicamp continued on Wednesday which means it was another day for the team to get better, plus another day where a player was awarded the orange practice jersey award — an award given out to the previous day’s best practice performer.

Yesterday, Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the nod, however today, a defender looking for a big payday in the form of a new long-term contract was the award’s recipient.

Who was that player?

Christian has the mix today!



Playlist predictions? Go ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BAtisKnT2G — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 7, 2023

The big man in the middle, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, was recognized with the brightly colored threads and the aux cord (each winner is allowed to pick the music played at that day’s practice).

Wilkins is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and will play under the 5th-year-option tag — paying the player roughly $10.7 million — however he and the team have been deep in discussions for an extension for the 27-year-old.

It’s nearly a forgone conclusion that the deal will get done, but with Miami opening up an additional $13.6 million in cap space after clearing cornerback Byron Jones’ money off of the books at the beginning of this month, many thought Wilkins’ deal would follow shortly after.

Here’s hoping the extension is signed mere moments after this article is published, rendering these last few paragraphs completely irrelevant!

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!