 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You predict the Miami Dolphins wins and losses

By James McKinney
/ new
NFL: JAN 01 Dolphins at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now that the draft is long past the taking heads in the media have moved on from predicting who will draft who and then when they are drafted how much impact each player selected will have with their new team. They have all moved on to predicting who will win what and even go so far as to go through each team's schedule with their prediction for each game. So tonight is your chance. Below is a list of every scheduled game for our Miami Dolphins this upcoming 2023 NFL season. This is your chance to pick which games you believe our Miami Dolphins will win and which ones you believe will be lost.

Please give us your W’s and L’s for each game in the comments section below-

  1. 9/10- @ Los Angeles Chargers
  2. 9/17- @ New England Patriots
  3. 9/24- Denver Broncos
  4. 10/1- @ Buffalo Bills
  5. 10/8- New York Giants
  6. 10/15- Carolina Panthers
  7. 10/22- @ Philadelphia Eagles
  8. 10/29- New England Patriots
  9. 11/5- @ Kansas City Chiefs
  10. 11/19- Las Vegas Raiders
  11. 11/24- @ New York Jets
  12. 12/03- @ Washington Commanders
  13. 12/11- Tennessee Titans
  14. 12/17- New York Jets
  15. 12/24- Dallas Cowboys
  16. 12/31- @ Baltimore Ravens
  17. TBD- Buffalo Bills

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...