Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots giving Bill O’Brien plenty of control over their offense, per report - Pats Pulpit

New England head coach Bill Belichick has apparently given his new offensive coordinator full command of the unit.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

What do PFF simulations expect out of Garrett Wilson this year? - Gang Green Nation

What might we expect from the Jets’ star receiver?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Leonard Floyd signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

Los Angeles Rams free agent pass rusher Leonard Floyd lands with a Super Bowl contender.

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

J.K. Dobbins makes cryptic tweet regarding his future in Baltimore - Baltimore Beatdown

The fourth-year runnin back raises questions with his latest tweet





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

It only took a year, but Steelers George Pickens already has some fans miffed - Behind the Steel Curtain

It was just a matter of time before George Pickens reminded Steelers fans that he played a position they have a great hatred for: Receiver.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals Tuesday Trenches: Position Battles 2023 - Cincy Jungle

When camp starts, there are a few battles to keep an eye one





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns history: How Art Modell became owner of the Browns - Dawgs By Nature

The Cleveland Browns franchise was for sale with a Cleveland group ready to buy

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Is C.J. Stroud Already Ahead of Davis Mills? - Battle Red Blog

Has the rook locked the top spot on June 5?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans practice versus Patriots would provide good litmus test - Music City Miracles

The Titans could do some soul-searching throughout joint practices against the Patriots





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars ease in Calvin Ridley at OTAs, WR picks up Jacksonville offense well - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars’ new star wideout Calvin Ridley is "picking up the offense well" during OTAs.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts Player Under Investigation by NFL for Potential Gambling Policy Violation - Stampede Blue

The NFL is currently investigating an Indianapolis Colts player who may be in violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to Ari Meirov. The original report came from Matt Rybaltowski, a...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos roster review: Tight Ends - Mile High Report

We have covered the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. Now let’s dive in and discuss the Denver Broncos’ crop of tight ends.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts named 9th most-complete roster in NFL - Bolts From The Blue

Expectations remain high in Los Angeles for another season.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Las Vegas Raiders minicamp: Rookie TE Michael Mayer among players to watch - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders mandatory minicamp will be held this week. We preview what to look for including rookie tight end Michael Mayer





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

How Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco can improve in 2023 - Arrowhead Pride

In the third part of our series, we examine what Kansas City’s starting running should do this season.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

NY Giants schedule: Is their 2023 schedule really a difficult one? - Big Blue View

Looking for useful predictors of the upcoming Giants season.





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Hopefully the Eagles’ collective self-confidence will rub off on Jalen Carter - Bleeding Green Nation

When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018, team management tended to run around reminding everyone what they did, and were not exactly too giving in their credit, other than to themselves, m...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys release Antonio Callaway, give N’Keal Harry tryout but sign other WR - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys held tryouts today and made a signing at wide receiver.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: Washington Commanders - the most improved team in the NFL in 2023 - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Leslie Frazier, former NFL head coach, spent time with Packers last week - Acme Packing Company

Frazier was the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach from 2011 to 2013.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

5 reasons the Detroit Lions may not live up to offseason hype - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions have a ton of expectations heading into 2023. But here are five reasons they could disappoint.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

The Bears’ most competitive training camp battle will be running back - Windy City Gridiron

Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, takes a closer look at the candidates fighting for playing time at running back for the Bears.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Report: Vikings, Dolphins nearly had Dalvin Cook trade done in March - Daily Norseman

Is a deal still going to happen?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Mickey Loomis says Cam Jordan will be a Saint for life - Canal Street Chronicles

It looks like Jordan will be in the black and gold for as long as he wants to play.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Grady Jarrett’s foundation helps the community on 8th annual Grady Gives Weekend - The Falcoholic

The Falcons DT’s foundation, Grady Gives, supports literacy awareness, anti-bullying, pediatric cancer research, and helping young adults find their purpose in life.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 96 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Narratives facing Tampa Bay this season - Bucs Nation

Why everyone thinks the sky is falling in Tampa Bay.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers rumors: Brock Purdy won’t lose his job to Trey Lance or Sam Darnold if he’s cleared in August - Niners Nation

If all goes according to plan, Purdy will be fully cleared by August 20. That’ll give him about 3 weeks to get ready for Week 1





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Who will lead the Cardinals in each major stat category in 2023? - Revenge of the Birds

With the NFL offseason starting to slow down, let’s take a look ahead and try to see who might lead the team in the major stat categories next season.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

What’s the earliest you’ve ever left or turned off a Seattle Seahawks game in disgust? - Field Gulls

Don’t lie to yourself, you have absolutely bailed on a Seahawks game before it was actually over.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams WR depth chart: Puka Nacua & 3 reasons to not buy the hype quite yet - Turf Show Times

Where does the fifth round pick slot into Rams’ depth chart at receiver?