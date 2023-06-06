 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins’ Terron Armstead surprises high school student with new bike

The 10-year NFL veteran is giving back to the community.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead had a stellar year in 2022, and he’s now following that up by giving back to his local community.

Armstead recently hosted a celebrity basketball game in his hometown of Cahokia, Illinois, during which he surprised 14-year-old Xavier Jones, a middle school student who walked six miles to attend his graduation, with a brand new electric bike, courtesy of Pritchard and Co. EV.

Armstead was greatly moved by the dedication shown by Xavier, and expressed his gratitude towards his sponsors for their help in making his wishes to help Xavier into a reality.

But, the fun didn’t stop there.

Armstead also surprised Xavier’s family with a brand new mini-van, courtesy of Armstead himself as well as his sponsor, Bommarito Automotive Group.

It’s fantastic to see Armstead get involved in charitable acts, and he expressed his desire to continue on this path via his Instagram, with the caption “Let’s keep spreading love and positivity!” on a recent post.

