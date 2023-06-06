Miami Dolphins’ Terron Armstead surprises high school student with new bike

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead had a stellar year in 2022, and he’s now following that up by giving back to his local community.

Armstead recently hosted a celebrity basketball game in his hometown of Cahokia, Illinois, during which he surprised 14-year-old Xavier Jones, a middle school student who walked six miles to attend his graduation, with a brand new electric bike, courtesy of Pritchard and Co. EV.

AWESOME!



Xavier Jones, the young man that walked six miles to his graduation last week, was presented with a brand new electric bike by Terron Armstead at half time of the celebrity basketball game. But that’s not all. Armstead partnered with @BommaritoAuto to give his family.. pic.twitter.com/Geh7pfDIFr — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) June 3, 2023

Armstead was greatly moved by the dedication shown by Xavier, and expressed his gratitude towards his sponsors for their help in making his wishes to help Xavier into a reality.

But, the fun didn’t stop there.

Armstead also surprised Xavier’s family with a brand new mini-van, courtesy of Armstead himself as well as his sponsor, Bommarito Automotive Group.

At the Bommarito Automotive Group, we love to give back to the community. Xavier Jones WALKED for 2.5 hours to his 8th grade graduation! That dedication is one of the many reasons we decided to partner with the @TAFoundation72 and gift Xavier and his family a new mini-van. pic.twitter.com/K891Rx90Rx — Bommarito Automotive Group (@BommaritoAuto) June 5, 2023

It’s fantastic to see Armstead get involved in charitable acts, and he expressed his desire to continue on this path via his Instagram, with the caption “Let’s keep spreading love and positivity!” on a recent post.