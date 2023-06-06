6/6/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Tua Tagovailoa joins the fun!

The Miami Dolphins once again took to the practice field on Tuesday — this time for the first day of mandatory minicamp. A new day brought a new orange jersey recipient — an award handed out to the best practice player from the team’s prior session.

QB1 joined the party as Tua Tagovailoa was adorned in the brightly colored threads for the first time this offseason!

The Dolphins have continued to show faith in the fourth-year player, picking up his fifth year option earlier this offseason. The move ties Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins for at least another two years, however if he continues to play at the high level he did during long stretches of last season, a new longterm contract for the quarterback could be in the cards sooner rather than later.

Of course, plenty will ride on the health of the 25-year-old after battling multiple concussions last season in addition to the various other injuries he’s suffered in his short career thus far.

All eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa this upcoming season, but so far, he seems to be off to a strong start!

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa

