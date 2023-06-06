What would YOU consider a successful Miami Dolphins 2023 campaign W/Poll

Here we sit on the edge of the NFL’s dead period, which will follow the mandatory workouts that are taking place with the team right now. Following the current mini-camp things sort of die down news-wise around the NFL until training camps begin somewhere at the end of July. There are still free agents floating around and many will find a home somewhere between now and then, perhaps even with our Miami Dolphins as there are still holes on the roster and depth that need to be addressed. While our team could still add a player here or there that might excite the fan base we won’t have much to do Dolphins football-wise but sit and wait for stories to come out of camp in late July/August.

The Dolphins roster, as it currently sits is more or less what the Phins will head into the season with. Yes, some guys could be signed between now and then which could cause a veteran to be released or traded away. There will also be at least one shocking cut after training camp of a veteran player that none of us will see coming, at least that’s been the norm in most years past. Either way, we can all most likely agree with what the final roster will look like give or take a few guys with the most disagreements centered around what the final depth chart will look like.

So tonight’s question is given what you know about the current state of the roster and the direction the team is headed what would you consider a successful season for your Miami Dolphins? Is it something tied to the number of wins? Is it just making the playoffs no matter the record? Is it winning the AFC East outright? Is it FINALLY winning a playoff game again? Is it winning two playoff games and making it to the AFC Championship game? Is it winning the Championship game thus making it to the Super Bowl? Is it winning it all for the first time in decades?

Please give us your answers and thoughts on the subject in the comments section below-