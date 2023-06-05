The Dalvin Cook to Miami buzz hasn’t died down just yet

The will they/won’t they expedition between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has officially reached its fourth month.

Rumorsthat the Vikings and Cook were parting ways boiled to the surface before the draft. At the time, Miami didn’t have a running back on the roster. Fast forward to re-signing the entire 2022 running back room — and drafting Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft — those rumors haven’t lost steam just yet.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breet reported Monday morning that the Dolphins and Vikings were “very close” to striking a deal for Cook in March.

“Would Miami still be interested? Maybe,” Breer wrote. “Though that desire for a big-play back was, at least to some degree, addressed in the third round of the draft, with ultra-explosive Texas A&M back Devon Achane coming in.”

These rumors are nothing new as the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported something similar on March 14.

Albert adding to my April report that Dolphins and Minnesota had serious trade talks about Cook. We'll see if Vikings release him before season if they don't find trade partner. https://t.co/8O2QXjK80d — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 5, 2023

Cook turns 28 in August and rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 attempts in 2022. Releasing Cook saves the Vikings $9 million, but the team would still absorb more than $5 million as dead cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Per source, Dolphins - after initial inquiries with Vikings - were not anticipating trade for Dalvin Cook, at least as of AM. That could change if Vikings decide to do something with him; Fins appreciate his skills... As for now, search continues for a back to pair with Mostert. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 14, 2023

A trade involving the Dolphins and Vikings made sense back in March. It even made sense after Miami re-signed both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. However, after adding Achane in the draft, it’s hard to envision a rotation allowing each player to not only have playing time — but enough of it to find a rhythm.

The Dolphins, after releasing Byron Jones, have the money to make a move for Cook and anything is possible — but that cap space may be better used when negotiating contract extensions with Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and even Connor Williams.