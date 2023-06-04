Report: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa making major strides in OTAs with leadership, health

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had his fair share of critics since entering the league, both on and off the field. Many have dismissed his leadership skills and ability to command a locker room, whilst others criticize his ability to stay healthy on the field.

Well, those narratives may be changing, and fast.

As per Jeremy Fowler on ESPN, Tagovailoa has shown massive growth in OTAs this offseason, and has become a “major voice” in the team.

Reportedly, Tagovailoa stopped a recent practice due to sloppy play, and drilled into the offense, urging them to clean things up.

Tagovailoa is also doing everything he can to stay healthy, including taking Jiu-Jitsu lessons. As a result, the Dolphins have adopted various Jiu-Jitsu workouts for all of their quarterbacks to learn from.

It’s small steps here and small steps there, but the growth that Tagovailoa continues to show every offseason is fun to watch, and it bodes well for the rest of the team. Win or lose, the Dolphins seem to have found their leader.