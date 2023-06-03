Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. hopes to stick with the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins pounced on the opportunity to sign former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. early in the 2022 free-agency period. In fact, he was Miami’s second free agent addition behind former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds.

General manager Chris Grier and Miami’s front office inked Wilson to a three-year contract worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed. Coach Mike McDaniel’s vision for the offense — especially Wilson — changed after the team acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson, 27, struggled to find a consistent role, catching 12 of his 18 targets for 136 yards in 15 games with the Dolphins. He was on the field for just 26 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.

With the additions of Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen this offseason, it seems like Miami may look to move on from Wilson. Berry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted in a column that the team is open to trading the former sixth-round pick.

Even with rumors and reports rising to the surface, Wilson remains confident that he can be the player who set career highs in touchdowns (6), yards (602), and receptions (61) in 2021 while with the Cowboys.

“I work out every offseason to perform when the games come,” Wilson said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “I want to be here. I’m here right now. That’s what it’s granted to be, so I’m going to give it my best.”

It’s hard to imagine that the Dolphins will cut Wilson due to $7 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap, but a wide-receiver-needy team would help Miami clear up a traffic jam at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“I’m not sure what they talk about, the agent and the [front office],” Wilson said. “But for me, I just told them, like, ‘Let me know whatever goes on after the fact.

“I’m at work, so don’t bother with it every day.’”

Miami added Berrios, Chosen, and Freddie Swain while also re-signing River Cracraft. Hill and Waddle headline the unit. Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders are also under contract.