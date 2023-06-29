Slater: The NFL has requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department last week for allegedly hitting a man working at Haulover Park. The alleged incident remains under investigation and Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater shared that the NFL began an investigation.

“The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident,” Slater said. “The video must be released to the league and others at some point as it’s public record.”

SLATER SCOOP: The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident, law-enforcement sources tell me.



The video must be released to the league and others at some point as it’s public record. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 29, 2023

MORE: The NFL has asked to interview every police officer and detective involved in the Tyreek Hill investigation, I’ve learned. https://t.co/5jkSIaehwT — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 29, 2023

According to South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Angie DiMichele, the victim of the alleged incident wants to press charges and that any charge against Hill would be a misdemeanor.

The NFL has not made a statement on the situation and it is unclear if the league could be considering a punishment for Hill under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Hill is entering his second season in Miami after spending six years with the Kansas City Chiefs.