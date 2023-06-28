Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker signs three-year deal with New England Patriots

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will remain in the AFC East for the foreseeable future after signing a new three year deal with the New England Patriots worth up to $33 million according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

The deal includes $14 million in guaranteed money as well as per-game roster bonuses.

The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in a rare intradivision trade back in April of 2022 when they sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to Miami for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

In his lone season for the Patriots, Parker played in thirteen games, compiling just 31 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns. During his seven-year career in Miami, Parker averaged 13.3 games played, 48.3 receptions, 675.3 receiving yards and 3.4 touchdowns per year.

Parker’s best season in the National Football League came in 2019 when he played in all 16 games for Miami for the only time in his eight-year career while nabbing 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

New England is banking on Parker staying healthy — something that has been a problem for the 30-year-old — if he is to live up to the hefty price the team just paid to lock him up long term.