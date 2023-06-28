Miami Dolphins 2023 Training Camp: Rookies report July 18th, Veterans on July 25th

The NFL announced the 2023 training camp dates and locations for all 32 teams earlier today, and despite all the moaning I’ve done about the lack of football in our lives, there is light at the end of the tunnel. 27 days, to be exact!

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and several other outlets, Miami's 2023 draft class will report to camp on July 18th. The Dolphins veterans will then report one week later on July 25th. Like previous years, Miami's training camp will be held at The Baptist Health Training Facility in Miami Gardens.

In 27 days, all 32 NFL teams will have reported to training camp. pic.twitter.com/DU9V6CAlNn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 28, 2023

The Dolphins are still waiting for second-round pick Cam Smith to sign his new deal officially, but as far as the rest of Miami's draft class, the contracts have been signed, sealed, and delivered. Running Back De'Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins, and offensive lineman Ryan Hayes all signed their contracts on July 2nd. Miami, as always, has an impressive list of undrafted acorns. Below is a thread with one highlight of each player. Jackson State Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. is a player I'm keeping a close eye on. And as many beat writers mentioned during OTAs, Miami's Mitchell Agude is another defensive player lighting the world on fire in shorts and a t-shirt. Western Kentucky wide receiver Daewood Davis has been present in a few of the highlights the team has posted, so he's another player that could find a spot on Miami's practice squad.

// here’s a with all of the @miamidolphins UDFA rookies + one highlight of each player. #finsup // pic.twitter.com/mpkJw7NwJK — josh houtz (@houtz) April 30, 2023

As for veterans, the most critical question that needs to be answered is whether or not center Connor Williams will show up. Liam Eichenberg was reportedly taking reps at center during OTAs and looked solid. But after how well Williams played in 2022, that's not something I want to mess with.

Linebacker David Long Jr. has some work to do to catch up with the rest of his teammates this offseason after suffering a hamstring injury in the early days of summer. How is he recovering, and what role will he have early on in camp?

I'm also overly excited to read about the battles between Mike McDaniel's offense and Vic Fangio's defense. After all, #IronSharpensIron. And then, of course, the question on many folk's minds: will running back Dalvin Cook be in Miami?

There are a lot of questions that could be answered between now and the start of the mini-camp. But I, for one, am just excited that the end is near and Miami Dolphins football is on the horizon. Only 27 more days! #FinsUp

Will you be attending Miami Dolphins training camp? What battles are you most looking forward to? Will a happy Connor Williams show up? Let us know in the comments section below!