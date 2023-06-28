Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Why Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson feels excited about the 2023 season - Pats Pulpit

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson explains his excitement for the 2023 NFL season.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Should the New York Jets sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook? - Gang Green Nation

A Pro Bowl back for the Jets to consider





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: RB Latavius Murray - Buffalo Rumblings

A veteran for the back end of the roster? A goal-line back? A practice squad guy? The veteran provides options.

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Top 5 Ravens players heading into contract seasons - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens have some important players entering the final year of their contract





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Diontae Johnson ready to put an “odd” 2022 Steelers season behind him - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is ready to put last season behind him.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Brian Callahan says Joe Burrow is now ‘like a coach’ after mastering Bengals’ offense - Cincy Jungle

The team goes as No. 9 goes.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL offseason: Jim Schwartz is key to 2023 Browns says former GM Mike Lombardi - Dawgs By Nature

Mike Lombardi’s track record is far from spotless

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Sophomore Star: John Metchie III Ready to Break Out - Battle Red Blog

The second year player is set to take the leap.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

3 free-agent OT’s Tennessee Titans should pursue - Music City Miracles

The Titans have a glaring need at swing tackle. What are their options?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars’ ‘quarterback room’ ranked 6th by Mike Florio - Big Cat Country

Pro Football Talk have Trevor Lawrence and company among the NFL’s elite





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor contract extension vital for 2023 - Stampede Blue

No bigger roster question remains this offseason for the Colts than that of Jonathan Taylor’s contract situation.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos roster review: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy - Mile High Report

Can Jerry Jeudy remain WR1 in Denver this season?





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Melvin Gordon doesn’t mince words on state of RB position - Bolts From The Blue

Melvin Gordon has spent most of the past three seasons with the Broncos before being cut in 2022.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Who signs first, Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley? - Silver And Black Pride

2 star running backs are in similar situations a month away from training camp





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Former agent weighs in on Chiefs’ extension talks with Chris Jones - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City will need to pay a heavy price to retain their defensive star’s services, according to one expert.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Is Saquon Barkley as irreplaceable to Giants’ offense as he appears? - Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley wants a star-level contract extension, but has his play merited that?





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles 2023 schedule: Quarterback vs. quarterback matchups - Bleeding Green Nation

How many games does Philadelphia have a QB advantage in?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys Dak Prescott’s 2022 interceptions reviewed and blame assigned - Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s interceptions from 2022 examined





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: “Bakers dozen” - Ranking the Commanders’ Top 13 players heading into the 2023 season - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

10 questions the Packers must answer this summer - Acme Packing Company

There are plenty of unknowns on all three phases of the team.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Lions defensive coach: Healthy Charles Harris will make defense ‘much better’ - Pride Of Detroit

Outside linebackers coach David Corrao believes with Charles Harris now healthy, the Detroit Lions defense will be much improved from 2022.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Confidence in the Chicago Bears' rush offense is high - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears are coming off a three win season, but fan confidence in the running game is sky high.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

The Vikings’ playmakers remain pretty darn good - Daily Norseman

That’s even without Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Is Derek Carr the quarterback the Saints have been waiting for? - Canal Street Chronicles

Since Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints have struggled at the QB spot. Could Carr be the solution?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

ESPN names WR as the Falcons’ last big offseason need - The Falcoholic

ESPN argues for it, but Atlanta’s summer will determine if they stay the course.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 75 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Contract talks reportedly underway between Mike Evans and the Bucs - Bucs Nation

The future Hall of Famer looks to extend his time in Tampa Bay.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers roster: Brock Purdy and 3 starters playing for their jobs in 2023 - Niners Nation

From Brock Purdy to Drake Jackson, the 49ers have just enough question marks at these 4 positions





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Four-way Quarterback Battle for possible Week 1 start - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray continues recovering from ACL injuries sustained in December





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why there’s no need to stress Seattle Seahawks signing 2023 draft class - Field Gulls

It’s the final Monday of June, and that means less than a month remains until the Seattle Seahawks will report for training camp ahead of the 2023 season. Following a 2022 campaign that saw the...





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams’ Matthew Stafford could be NFC’s best QB, but he’s also the oldest - Turf Show Times

This is as volatile as we’ve ever seen the position, as many teams have boom-or-bust options at QB