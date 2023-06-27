 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey ranked as the highest rated cornerback in Madden 24

Ramsey clocks in at a 98 overall.

By SumeetJena
Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash this offseason, trading for former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins gave up tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 3rd-round draft pick for Ramsey, and so far, it’s paying off.

At least, that is, in Madden.

As per @Madden24Leaker on Twitter, Ramsey is the highest rated cornerback in the game, at an impressive 98 overall.

This is Ramsay’s 2nd-highest ever rating in Madden, as he reached a 99 overall rating in both Madden 21 and Madden 22.

Jalen Ramsey - Madden History

Madden Year: Rating:
Madden 17 82 Overall
Madden 18 86 Overall
Madden 19 97 Overall
Madden 20 96 Overall
Madden 21 99 Overall
Madden 22 99 Overall
Madden 23 97 Overall
Madden 24 98 Overall

Last season, Ramsey started all 17 games for the Rams, recording 4 interceptions, 18 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, a passer rating of 84.5 when targeted, and allowed a completion percentage of 62.6% when targeted.

What do you think of Ramsey’s rating in Madden 24? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

