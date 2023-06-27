Report: Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey ranked as the highest rated cornerback in Madden 24

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash this offseason, trading for former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins gave up tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 3rd-round draft pick for Ramsey, and so far, it’s paying off.

At least, that is, in Madden.

As per @Madden24Leaker on Twitter, Ramsey is the highest rated cornerback in the game, at an impressive 98 overall.

Jalen Ramsey is the #1 Rated Corner Back in Madden 24 at 98 Overall!



*Leaked rating confirmed by @Madden24Leaker pic.twitter.com/R3fu7Az65h — Madden 24 Leaks (@Madden24Leaker) June 26, 2023

This is Ramsay’s 2nd-highest ever rating in Madden, as he reached a 99 overall rating in both Madden 21 and Madden 22.

Jalen Ramsey - Madden History Madden Year: Rating: Madden Year: Rating: Madden 17 82 Overall Madden 18 86 Overall Madden 19 97 Overall Madden 20 96 Overall Madden 21 99 Overall Madden 22 99 Overall Madden 23 97 Overall Madden 24 98 Overall

Last season, Ramsey started all 17 games for the Rams, recording 4 interceptions, 18 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, a passer rating of 84.5 when targeted, and allowed a completion percentage of 62.6% when targeted.

