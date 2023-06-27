Report: Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey ranked as the highest rated cornerback in Madden 24

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash this offseason, trading for former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins gave up tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 3rd-round draft pick for Ramsey, and so far, it’s paying off.
At least, that is, in Madden.
As per @Madden24Leaker on Twitter, Ramsey is the highest rated cornerback in the game, at an impressive 98 overall.
Jalen Ramsey is the #1 Rated Corner Back in Madden 24 at 98 Overall!— Madden 24 Leaks (@Madden24Leaker) June 26, 2023
*Leaked rating confirmed by @Madden24Leaker pic.twitter.com/R3fu7Az65h
This is Ramsay’s 2nd-highest ever rating in Madden, as he reached a 99 overall rating in both Madden 21 and Madden 22.
Jalen Ramsey - Madden History
|Madden Year:
|Rating:
|Madden Year:
|Rating:
|Madden 17
|82 Overall
|Madden 18
|86 Overall
|Madden 19
|97 Overall
|Madden 20
|96 Overall
|Madden 21
|99 Overall
|Madden 22
|99 Overall
|Madden 23
|97 Overall
|Madden 24
|98 Overall
Last season, Ramsey started all 17 games for the Rams, recording 4 interceptions, 18 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, a passer rating of 84.5 when targeted, and allowed a completion percentage of 62.6% when targeted.
What do you think of Ramsey’s rating in Madden 24? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!
