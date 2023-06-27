Philadelphia Eagles’ LT Lane Johnson praises Ex-Dolphin Olivier Vernon as a premier pass rusher

Everybody has a podcast — professional athletes are no different. Lane Johnson, All-Pro left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, jumped in front of the mic to share who he believes are the best defensive linemen he faced since entering the NFL as the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.

Appearing on The Richard Sherman podcast — hosted by the former All-Pro during his time with the Seattle Seahawks — Johnson went through his list of the league’s top pass rushers.

He noted Myles Garret (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), TJ Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), and DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) as some of the league’s best pass rushers — before giving an honorable mention to a former third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins.

Johnson pointed out Olivier Vernon, who spent four years in Miami before signing with the New York Giants, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Vernon spent his final two seasons (2019-2020) with the Browns and finished his career with 63.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Drafted with the No. 72 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, Vernon earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2016. Working across from Dolphins legend Cam Wake, he recorded at least 6.5 sacks in three of his four seasons in South Florida.

While Miami has struggled to build a playoff contender over the last decade, it’s interesting to hear how some of the world’s best football players view former Dolphins players.