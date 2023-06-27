REPORT: Miami Dolphins have offer on the table for free agent running back Dalvin Cook

The Dalvin Cook saga will not end until the ink officially dries on his next contract. But according to a new report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the veteran free agent has multiple offers on the table, suggesting a new deal could be imminent for the playmaking running back.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those teams that have offered Cook a contract is the Miami Dolphins. A team Cook has been severely linked to this offseason and one that the 27-year-old back called a perfect fit a few days ago.



Here’s what Jackson wrote on Twitter:

“Per source with direct knowledge, Dolphins have indeed made an offer for Cook. (And no, I don’t know what it is.) There’s mutual interest; Cook has called Miami a ‘perfect fit.’ Cook is in no rush to sign; he has time to wait for a dollar amount he’s comfortable with.

Cook has directly named Miami as a team he wants to play for this offseason. He also grew up in South Florida and has played some of his best football in the Sunshine State. Here’s what Cook said earlier this week when asked about his potential fit in Miami’s offense.

“As a running back, you look for a certain scheme. And know the scheme that I’m good in, and that’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run. So it’s like, you know, I’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.”



On Sunday, Cook’s agent Zac Hiller was on CBS4. Here’s what he had to say about the rumors of Dalvin Cook to Miami.

Some might argue the Miami Dolphins don’t need Dalvin Cook and could use that money elsewhere. That’s hard to argue. But for a team that hasn’t had an #elite running back since the days of Ricky Williams, I can’t help but get excited. As Jackson suggests, the Dolphins will continue to try to get Cook at their price. And the free agent running back might wait patiently for another team to give him the deal he’s looking for. Nevertheless, for a team that appears to be in “win-now” mode with a roster that looks as good as anything many of us have witnessed in our lifetime on paper, adding a running back coming off four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons who’s in the best shape of his life, isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Sign the deal, Dalvin. You know you want to! #RunDalvinCookRun

Should the Miami Dolphins sign Dalvin Cook? How will adding him to Miami’s roster impact the rest of Miami’s running back room? Which back is the odd man out? How will defenses be able to stop this offense with Cook in the backfield? Let us know in the comments section below!