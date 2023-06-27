Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs tickets sell out in 15 minutes

The Miami Dolphins will be heading to Frankfurt, Germany on November 5th to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Apparently they will be playing in front of a capacity crowd when that day comes.

Tickets for the international contest reportedly sold out in just 15 minutes after going on sale at noon local time — meaning Frankfurt Stadium will be packed with 51,500 screaming football fans according to their official website.

The game can be watched on the NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET, unless you’re able to score a ticket on the pricey re-sale market.

The National Football League will play five international games this upcoming season, with two of them taking place at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany. The Dolphins vs Chiefs matchup will be the first of two games at that location in back-to-back weeks — with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the New England Patriots the following Sunday.

Miami’s matchup with Kansas City will have plenty of fun storylines, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s first game against the team he broke into the league with being at the forefront of those headlines.

With high expectations in Miami this season, will the Dolphins be challenging for supremacy in the AFC when the game takes place? We shall know soon enough!