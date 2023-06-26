RUMOR: Hard Knocks is headed to the AFC East

The New York Jets hope to catch the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in the race for a division title. Training camp plans to provide a unique experience as Jets general manager Joe Douglas believes a trade for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodger gets New York over the hump.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, HBO’s Hard Knocks could be planning to follow all the drama created by adding a 39-year-old soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback to a relatively-young locker room.

While New York, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders all fit the criteria for being required to appear on the show, Florio reported that the Jets are preparing to be featured.

Teams can be required to participate in the series if they do not have a rookie head coach, have not been to the playoffs in each of the last two years, and have not been on the show in the last decade.

The Jets appeared on Hard Knocks in 2010 when then head-coach Rex Ryan and All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis navigated through contract negotiations with the season looming.

If New York’s encore matches the debut, training camp becomes much more fun for those who follow other teams in the division.