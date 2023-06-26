Miami Dolphins biggest threat in the division?

The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2023 season with both the media and the fan base expecting big things for the team. Many are not only predicting a return to the playoffs but also have projected the Phins to challenge for the entire AFC. Winning the entire AFC and then the Super Bowl is the goal of every single team but winning the division first should be the stepping stone to bigger things.

In the AFC East we have seen the New England Patriots, who have for nearly two decades ruled the division, finally fall off. The Buffalo Bills, who appeared to be the heir apparent in the division, have also seemingly fallen off not to mention the other issues they are having internally. Then there’s the New York Jets. The team that Dolphins fans love to hate has gotten much better but is adding Aaron Rodgers going to get them to the next level?

So tonight’s probably already obvious question is which team do you see as the Dolphins' biggest challenger for the divisional title next season? Do you expect the Phins to win the division outright or do you expect it to be a battle?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-