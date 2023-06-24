ESPN’s Mina Kimes ranks Dolphins’ defense as 4th-best in the NFL

Miami Dolphins fans have long complained about the lack of respect for their team in the national media, but things seem to be changing.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes ranked the Dolphins’ defense as the 4th-best in the NFL heading into 2023, on her podcast, The Mina Kimes Show.

On our top ten defenses pod, I ranked the Dolphins 4th overall (!).



Full rankings here: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF



Some thoughts on why I think they'll make the leap, and how the current personnel are a perfect fit for new DC Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/6QvNqO0BB2 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 23, 2023

Of course, Miami’s defense is unquestionably talented. At least, that is, on paper.

Last year, with relatively the same roster as this year, the Dolphins’ defense ranked 24th in the NFL in points allowed, 18th in yards allowed, and 31st in takeaways.

Simply put, that’s not great.

However, with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in town, and a hopefully fully-healthy roster, things are looking up. Even with the same group of guys, Miami’s defense should take massive steps forward next season.

When healthy, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, and Jevon Holland are just a few of Miami’s stars on defense. Specifically, Kimes showered praise on Miami’s Jaelan Phillips, who’s entering his 3rd year in the league.

Mentioned Jaelan Phillips at the end--I think he's an absolute stud. Only 7 sacks last year but finished with the 13th highest pressure rate in the league. The sacks will come. pic.twitter.com/a3F8Eo62BT — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 23, 2023

Miami’s offensive exploits are well known around the league, but should their defense bring their A-game next season, make no mistake about it—the Dolphins will be playing football in January and February next season.

Do you agree with Kimes’ assessment of the Miami’s defense? Where would you place them? Higher? Lower? Let us know in the comments below!