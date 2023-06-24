The Miami Dolphins were least likely to target tight ends last season — is a repeat coming?

Mike Gesicki was targeted more than 50 times last season but don’t expect tight ends to have a large role in Miami’s pass attack in 2023.

The Miami Dolphins paid Gesicki like a top-five tight end so that he’d remain in South Florida for a fifth season. That said, the now-member of the New England Patriots caught 32 of 52 targets for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite paying Gesicki like a top-tier tight end, nearly 30 others had more targets at the position than the former Penn. State standout. On top of that, the Dolphins targeted tight ends on a league-worst 12.8 percent of pass attempts in 2022.

Miami signed Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert this offseason while also inking Durham Smythe to a contract extension. If coach Mike McDaniel couldn’t get a receiving threat like Gesicki involved — despite 50 manufactured targets (third-most on the team) — it’s hard to envision the offense leaning more on the position next season.