It may be a while before former Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook signs with a new team

The Minnesota Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook on June 9 and it may take some time before the four-time Pro Bowler signs with a new team.

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, joined the Pat McAfee show on Friday and explained that Cook isn’t necessarily in a hurry to ink a deal with a new team.

“Some teams will do big extensions right before camp, some will have a couple of signings — the feel-good optimistic momentum of bringing in a really good player,” Rapoport said. “All that helps because camp is long and really hard.

“For a team, that makes sense. For [Cook], if the offer isn’t perfect, the only thing that matters is getting ready for the season.”

Reports indicated that the Miami Dolphins were interested in trading for Cook back in March. ESPN’s Dianna Russini mentioned on Thursday that Miami and the New York Jets were doing “homework” on the running back.”

Ten years ago a team would’ve liked to have him in a preseason game,” Rapoport said. “Now, I don’t know if he’d play in a preseason game anyway.

“For [Cook] and for DeAndre Hopkins, it really doesn’t matter as long as you get there to be healthy enough and in shape to be ready for the season — it really doesn’t matter.”

Cook joined Sirius XM’s NFL Radio earlier this week and noted that he’d be a perfect fit in Miami.

"It’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.”



Four-Time Pro Bowl Running Back @DalvinCook discussed being a free agent and the possibility of signing in Miami.#NFLFreeAgency | #Dolphins | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oKiLKgtBrU — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 22, 2023

Considering Cook’s interest in calling Hard Rock Stadium home — and the fact that it hasn’t happened yet despite Miami’s past interest — is it possible that the Dolphins remain in the conversation to increase the price a divisional rival would have to pay to sign the former second-round pick?