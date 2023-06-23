The Miami Dolphins are in the Super Bowl!

Sort of...

It’s the dog days of summer for fans of the National Football League, but also for the outlets that cover the NFL. With that being said, sometimes when there is a shortage of stories to cover, content creators must get a little innovative to stay productive during the void.

The folks over at Pro Football Network have done just that over the past couple of weeks by creating the 2023 Pro Football Network NFL Playoff Fan Vote via their official Twitter account.

The vote pitted fanbases of various NFL teams against each other in competitions to see which teams’ fans could get their favorite squad to advance through the mock playoffs and all the way to the mock Super Bowl. Well, in any online competition such as this one, Miami Dolphins fans always show up and show out big time!

After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round and the Cincinnatti Bengals in the AFC Championship contest, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the Super Bowl up against the San Francisco 49ers.

A real-life matchup against the 49ers would be a fun one indeed, as Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel comes from Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree and was the 49ers’ run-game coordinator before accepting the head coaching position with the Dolphins prior to the 2022 NFL season.

Former San Francisco running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. would also surely find enjoyment in trying to one-up their former teammates with a championship on the line.

Not to mention the fact that the last time the Dolphins played in the Super Bowl, Dan Marino came up short against the 49ers in his only opportunity to bring a title to South Florida. Avenging that loss would be sweet to many fans in Miami.

If the 2023 season goes any way like Pro Football Network’s Twitter poll has gone, fans of the Miami Dolphins could be in for their most delightful year in quite some time.

