Intimidation comes in all shapes, sizes, and speeds.

When you think of the word intimidation, you think of someone bigger and stronger than you physically persuading you to do their bidding. In the football world, you think of guys like Aaron Donald, and Chris Jones ragdolling guys weekly. So 33rd Team did some digging and made a list of the players that strike the most fear in the opposition. Our boy Tyreek Hill made it to number 2 on file for a different reason. Speed kills.

These stars are guaranteed to keep opposing coordinators up at night @PaulWBurmeister and Charles Davis rank the top six most intimidating players in the game today — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 19, 2023

Hill is in no way a big man by NFL standards. Shoot, he’s considered the lower half in terms of height in the WR group but makes up for that with muscle. He gets the intimidating tag due to his unmatched burst and top-end speed, with and without a football. I mean you can throw in some top-tier route running, but that first-step burst & speed is what keeps defensive backs up at night.

The way he’s covered defensively is disgusting. Defenders will give him 10-15 yards of separation. Sometimes you can’t even see the corner covering on your TV when the play starts. They know if you bite and just give him one step, you’re dust. If you don’t keep help over the top, he becomes a one-play touchdown machine. I know this sounds a little dramatic, but if you don’t believe me, ask the Ravens' secondary about that.

In all seriousness, most teams have to play cover 2 most of the game because Hill dictates that. If you leave your corner out there on an island with the Cheetah, he’s toast. Now there were corners that gave him mild headaches last year, but you can argue that Jaylen Waddle was getting his share in those games. Sauce Gardner & Michael Davis were the two that stood out to me so kudos to them for being two of the few that could contain Hill.

Even with the opponent’s game planning against him first and foremost, Hill managed to be a top 3 player statistically. He was the number 1 graded receiver on PFF for 2022, and he lead the league in YBC (yards before catch). That translates to routing guys up and catching the ball downfield. My honest opinion is that if Tua stayed healthy all year, Hill would’ve eclipsed 2,000 yards. That connection was special.

We know that Tyreek Hill is one of the most intimidating players in the league, so behind him who are the most intimidating players on the Dolphins? Let us know your top 5 list in the comments.