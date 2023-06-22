Miami Dolphins training camp schedule 2023: 9 public practices and a scrimmage

The Miami Dolphins have announced nine practices and a scrimmage session to be open to the public during their 2023 training camp. The practices will begin on Sunday, July 30, and will include the team’s two joint workouts with the Atlanta Falcons in August. All public practices are free to attend, but tickets must be reserved through Ticketmaster’s Miami Dolphins Account Manager. More information on how to reserve tickets and any time changes can be found at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.

There will be food trucks available during the practices, as well as fan festivities and special themes. Those themes have not been announced. Fan seating is in a covered section of bleachers.

All the practices will take place at the Baptits Heath Training Complex in Miami Gardens, adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium. The scrimmage will be held in Hard Rock Stadium.

The team’s public training camp practice schedule, with the preseason games included and italicized, is:

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

National Broadcast on NFL Network

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))