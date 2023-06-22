Dalvin Cook Watch: Dolphins and Jets among many teams that have done their “homework” on star running back

The wait between now and the start of training camp is one of the worst things many of us have to go through. Okay, maybe it’s not that bad, but it stinks. Nevertheless, with the long wait between now and the start of camp, #content is hard to come by. So when I saw yet another report that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are doing “their homework” on free agent running back Dalvin Cook, I rolled my eyes.

After all, it’s evident to everyone that the Dolphins have an interest. The same can be said for the Jets, who have Breece Hall coming off a significant injury. But the thing that stood out most in this report was what Dianna Russini said regarding Cook remaining patient and waiting to sign a new deal until some of the other backs that have been franchise-tagged get signed to long-term contracts.

Here’s the clip:

ESPN's @diannaESPN says dolphins, jets, & many other teams have done their HW on dalvin cook. she also says it would be wise for cook to wait to see what happens with some of the other RBs around the league that have been tagged before making a decision.

deadline is july 17th. pic.twitter.com/tPyeQBvQfE — josh houtz (@houtz) June 22, 2023

“Well, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are just two of many teams that are doing some homework on [Cook]. And from Dalvin Cook’s side of all this, he was pretty open saying ‘that he just wants to go out there and be productive.’ ‘The money will come.’ That’s his agent’s job. And it’s his agent’s job to be very smart with the business side of this.”

Russini continues:

“We know July 17th is the deadline for teams to get long-term contract extensions with those players that have been tagged. Those three running backs in the league, we’ll use Saquon Barkley as an example on that $10.1 million franchise tag looking for that long-term extension. The Dalvin Cook side of this would be smart if they waited to see if those deals were to get done. Because that would sort of reset the market. So you could see where Cook would fall. I was actually told they’re going to be really patient over the next few weeks. There is no rush to get signed up with a team until they see where these other running backs fall.”

So there you have it, folks! Nothing new on the Dalvin Cook front, except that Cook and his agent plan to take their time and could potentially wait for July 17th before even considering a new deal. #imissdolphinsfootball

What are your thoughts on Dalvin Cook to Miami? Which running back would be the odd man out if the Dolphins signed the veteran back? How would you feel if he ended up with the New York Jets? How are you doing during this extended break from the team we love? Let us know in the comments section below!