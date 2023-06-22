Miami Dolphins breakout player of 2023?

In most seasons some younger player, not counting rookies, has a breakout season. Perhaps it's a guy that everyone already knew was good but he takes his game to the next level. Maybe it’s a guy that never lived up to his draft status in his first two to three years then all of a sudden something clicks or the right coach just gets ahold of the player and all of a sudden they begin to live up to their draft status. Maybe it’s a guy that no one ever expected much more out of than being a solid backup or special teams player or both but when given the chance show that they can not only be a starter but a top-notch starter. Maybe it's a guy who you are already satisfied with so far as where his game is but he all of a sudden catapults himself to one of the best at his position in the league.

The scenarios for a player to improve are endless but there’s almost always a player that surprises in some positive way on every team each season. Some are flash-in-the-pan sorts of seasons where a guy is kind of a quiet player, goes out and blows up in one season, sometimes even earning them a huge new contract, only to regress the next season or two back to the meh player they were, to begin with. For our Miami Dolphins, last season was one where we saw Christian Wilkins, already known to be a very good player, really took his game to the next level. Wilkins, one of the hardest workers on the team off the field is one of those guys you know will continue to play at a very high level for the foreseeable future so long as his health holds up.

So tonight’s question is which player(s) that has already been on our roster prior to this season do you expect to blow up this season and even possibly become an NFL star player?