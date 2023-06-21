Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams receives medical clearance following ACL injury

Roughly a year after a torn ACL sidelined cornerback Trill Williams, he’s ready to hit the ground running in his third NFL season.

Speaking with USAToday.com’s Mike Masala at Xavien Howard’s charity softball game, the former Syracuse defensive back will be good to go when training camp begins.

“I feel fantastic,” Williams said. “I got cleared towards the end of OTAs, and I’m just ready to go back out there and compete and prove to myself and show coaches and everybody else what I can do and what my ability (is).”

Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent before signing with the New Orleans Saints. He was waived due to a failed physical on May 14, 2021. The Miami Dolphins claimed Williams off waivers three days later.

He appeared in one game in 2021 before the injury derailed his 2022 campaign. Entering his third year, Williams joins a secondary loaded with players capable of starting.

The Dolphins acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to start opposite Howard. Nik Needham, who also suffered a season-ending injury last year, started 27 games in his career. Undrafted rookie Kader Kohou started 13 games in 2022 and was viewed as one of the league’s top cornerbacks, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

On top of that, the Dolphins drafted South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Even former first-round pick Noah Igbenoghene has received praise ahead of training camp.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have tough decisions when mapping out Miami’s cornerback depth chart — but it’s certainly not a bad problem to have in today’s pass-happy NFL.