Miami Dolphins fan survey: How do you feel about the offense and defense in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins are heading into the 2023 season with what appears to be an explosive offense and a potentially shut-down defense. With a passing game that features wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; a commitment from the coaching staff to return to the running game more than they did in 2022; a defensive secondary that features Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, and Brandon Jones; and a run defense that should be improved as the reliance on the blitz is lessened from last year’s system, Miami appears to have a solid foundation in every aspect of the offense and defense.

Which unit gives you the most confidence heading into the season? Which aspect of the team’s offense or defense worries you the most? Our new SB Nation Reacts survey is here to get the fan thoughts ahead of Miami’s training camp next year. Vote below and feel free to explain in the comments.