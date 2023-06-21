Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots CB Jack Jones ‘facing serious charges,’ legal expert says - Pats Pulpit

The sophomore cornerback was arrested at Logan Airport on Friday and is facing multiple gun-related charges.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Quinnen Williams seeking 25-30 million per year - Gang Green Nation

Will the Jets re-sign their All Pro defensive tackle?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills Reacts results: Is Bills Mafia concerned about Josh Allen’s “Madden 24” cover? - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills fans know a thing or two about superstitions and feeling cursed

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Patrick Ricard to start training camp on PUP list following offseason hip surgery - Baltimore Beatdown

The Pro Bowl fullback will miss some time





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

George Pickens is loving the new-and-improved vibe of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is seeing a stark contrast from 2023 compared to 2022.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals Tuesday Trenches: The Dead Zone - Cincy Jungle

Mini camp is over. Training camp is next month. The time in between is slow.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL free agency report: Browns looking for RB but not Dalvin Cook, Zeke Elliott - Dawgs By Nature

Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott or Kareem Hunt are not walking through that door

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans history: What if Mario Williams wasn’t injured in 2011? - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans might have had a DPOY before J.J. Watt if Mario Williams had stayed healthy





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans Roster Profile: RB Tyjae Spears - Music City Miracles

Tennessee’s rookie ball-carrier could play a larger role than expected





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Alpha Effect: the potential impact of Calvin Ridley on Trevor Lawrence - Big Cat Country

Analyzing the impact of an elite WR on a young QB’s development, and what it means for the Jacksonville Jaguars





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts 2023 season: Anthony Richardson, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo among players to be excited about - Stampede Blue

Could 2023 be a breakout year for the Colts?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson releases training video on social media - Mile High Report

We hadn’t had a workout hype video from Russell Wilson this offseason, but that changed this week.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: How Justin Herbert, LA can improve before training camp - Bolts From The Blue

Here’s how the Chargers can make the most of their time off ahead of the 2023 season





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders: 4 potential trade partners for Josh Jacobs - Silver And Black Pride

Also diving into what each team can offer Las Vegas.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Hot Takes: Felix Anudike-Uzomah will be the league’s top rookie - Arrowhead Pride

Our Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Run it back or tear it down? Comparing the Giants’ and Vikings’ 2023 team building strategies - Big Blue View

The two NFC playoff opponents are taking somewhat different paths in trying to become Super Bowl contenders





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles over/under predictions for the 2023 season - Bleeding Green Nation

Play along with us.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys Tony Pollard: Pros and cons of franchise tag vs. contract extension - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have Tony Pollard under contract on the franchise tag, but might be tempted to extend his contract.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: The NFL needs a solution to ‘the running back problem’ - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Aaron Rodgers trade: Patriots made Packers an offer before trade to Jets - Acme Packing Company

It appears the New York Jets weren’t the only AFC East team in the race for Rodgers.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2023 Detroit Lions preview: Can Aidan Hutchinson make a Year 2 jump? - Pride Of Detroit

Aidan Hutchinson had an impressive rookie season, but what can the Detroit Lions edge defender accomplish in Year 2 of his career.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Chicago Bears Rumors: Any truth to the Chase Claypool narrative? - Windy City Gridiron

Is the Bears’ organization down on Chase Claypool? Greg Gabriel has a different take on the situation.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Kirk Cousins thinks that Dalvin Cook could come back to Minnesota - Daily Norseman

The door is open, at least a little bit

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Getting to know the 3 newest Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

The team signed 2 veteran wide receivers and a center on Thursday.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

2023 Falcons draft: Likely roles for Bijan Robinson, Matthew Bergeron, and other 2023 picks - The Falcoholic

The Falcons should have little trouble finding roles for most of their selections.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 82 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the start of the Panthers 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Three Breakout Candidates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 - Bucs Nation

Which young players could take that next step?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers Defense: Nick Bosa is the piece the 49ers build around - Niners Nation

He’s not a quarterback, but that’s just how good he is.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals 2023 season: Can Arizona follow in Diamondbacks’ success? - Revenge of the Birds

Summer is heating up and so is the Valley’s baseball team. Can the Arizona Cardinals follow in the Diamondbacks’ footsteps and exceed expectations in 2023?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

M-V-Geno? Seahawks quarterback named as a dark horse MVP candidate - Field Gulls

It’s from Adam Schein, so this could be the kiss of death.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Los Angeles Rams 2023 offseason gives new meaning to “F them picks” - Turf Show Times

This is a new strategy for Les Snead