Thursday morning update to Tyreek Hill alleged assault: Investigation still on-going, charges could be filed

Update (6/22, 10:11 a.m. ET): The conflicts in reporting surrounding allegations of assault against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continued into Thursday morning. After the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Angie DiMichele reported on Wednesday that the Miami-Dade Police Department had concluded their investigation into the incident and that no charges would be filed, it now appears that may be a premature report

According to NFL.com’s Grant Gordon, the police department has confirmed the investigation is still underway. The confusion matches the multiple reports that the alleged victim both wants to press charges and does not want charges brought against Hill.

According to Monica Galarza from NBC 6 South Florida, the latest decision from the alleged victim is to press charges. Earlier reports indicated the police had stated the alleged victim would have to go to the State’s Attorney’s Office if any charges were to be brought. That report also indicated the charge would likely be a misdemeanor.

The police have not identified Hill by name in their reports, nor has the name of the alleged victim been released.

The NFL has not made a statement on the situation and it is unclear if the league could be considering a punishment for Hill under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Update (6/21, 7:52 p.m. ET): According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Angie DiMichele, the alleged incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill occurred on Sunday around 7 p.m. Hill and a group of people were at the Haulover Park marina when two women in the group boarded the wrong boat. When workers confronted the group, a “subject” - Hill is not identified in the police report by name according to DiMichele - slapped an employee in the neck with an open hand, was pulled away from the argument, then attempt to “charge” back at the employee and was restrained.

DiMichele’s report indicated that the victim did want to press charges and that any charge would be a misdemeanor. Other reports have indicated the alleged victim did not plan to seek charges.

The initial police investigation has been completed with no charges filed.

Update (6/21, 7:45 p.m. ET): After completing their investigation into a possible assault by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Miami-Dade police will not be bringing charges, according to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater. The alleged victim was informed by police that if he wants to press charges, he would have to go to the state’s attorney's office.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. According to Local 10 News, Hill allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Park.

The alleged incident took place around 6 p.m. on Father’s Day. CBS Sports is reporting that Hill and an employee got into a disagreement. The cause of the issue is not yet available, according to CBS Sports.

Miami-Dade Police were at the marina Monday, according to Local 10 News. The South Florida Sun Sentinel added that Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, confirmed that the event took place at 10800 Collins Ave — the address of Haulover Park.

According to Andy Slater from Fox Sports 640, the alleged assault involved Hill slapping an employee in the back of the head. The alleged victim does not want to press charges, according to Slater’s report, and the police are reviewing video of the incident.

Hill is entering his second season in Miami after spending six years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Miami Dolphins spokesperson released a statement on Tyreek Hill late Tuesday night.