Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill being investigated by police in an alleged assault

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. According to Local 10 News, Hill allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Park.

The alleged incident took place around 6 p.m. on Father’s Day. CBS Sports is reporting that Hill and an employee got into a disagreement. The cause of the issue is not yet available, according to CBS Sports.

Miami-Dade Police were at the marina Monday, according to Local 10 News. The South Florida Sun Sentinel added that Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, confirmed that the event took place at 10800 Collins Ave — the address of Haulover Park.

According to Andy Slater from Fox Sports 640, the alleged assault involved Hill slapping an employee in the back of the head. The alleged victim does not want to press charges, according to Slater’s report, and the police are reviewing video of the incident.

Hill is entering his second season in Miami after spending six years with the Kansas City Chiefs.