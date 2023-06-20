5 storylines you might’ve overlooked from Miami Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp

We’ve officially reached the dead point of the offseason as there is roughly a month before teams around the NFL begin reporting for training camp in late July. This seems like a good time to revisit the news and notes from mandatory minicamp, which the Miami Dolphins hosted June 6-8.

1. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa begins his content-creation career

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel felt the team’s quarterbacks would benefit from Tagovailoa wearing a camera mounted on his helmet in practice.

“It’s not anything earth-shattering, it’s a camera, but it does have audio,” McDaniel said when asked about it. “I think some of the strong attributes of that technology are that you get to hear play calls, you can library those play calls for players to hear when they’re studying.”

While McDaniel viewed implementing the camera as a positive frame, not everyone felt the same way and spun it negatively. Those doubts reached Tagovailoa, who not only brushed off the critics but showcased his sense of humor by mounting a Polaroid camera to the top of his helmet the following day.

Some fans were chirping Tua for having a camera on his helmet the other day so Miami’s QB1 trolled the haters with a Polaroid camera on his helmet today.



EPIC pic.twitter.com/0thUVly1y7 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 8, 2023

2. Coach Mike McDaniel wasn’t born yesterday

These off-season training camps offer reports a chance to interview coaches and players. When former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was released, a reporter asked McDaniel about the four-time Pro Bowler.

“March 6, 1983, the day I was born, right? Now we take a closer look at that date and that in fact was not yesterday,” McDaniel said. “Okay, so people that are rumored to be tall, short, people that are rumored to be, you’re not going to get this guy. I’m Year Two. Okay?

“What I am excited about is talking about the most important thing which is the third day of veteran minicamp and we’ve got a lot of guys that are good players that have an opportunity to get better. Answer your question?”

3. Miami seems “prepared” at backup quarterback

Skylar Thompson was thrown into the fire as Miami’s starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. Miami scored 31 points in the game, and Thompson finished with just 220 passing yards.

While he threw for more than 200 yards just once, Thompson returns to Miami with 150 pass attempts — and a playoff game of experience — under his belt. The Dolphins went further by signing former New York Jets quarterback Mike White. After keeping Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, and Thompson on the active roster last season, it’s hard to imagine the team not keeping three quarterbacks in 2023.

Players competed in shorts and shoulder pads, but Miami is giving the quarterbacks everything they got to be prepared for any situation.

4-5 INTs for Dolphins defense today vs. QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White and Skylar Thompson.



Dolphins coaches wanted to put offense in adverse game-like situations in final minicamp practice. Defense took advantage wrapping up a good start to offseason for Vic Fangio & new D. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 8, 2023

4. The race is on for wide receiver No. 3

The departures of Trent Sherfield and Mike Gesicki may not seem like major losses — but that is more than 100 receptions the Dolphins need to replace in 2023.

The race is on between 2022 fourth-round draft pick Erik Ezukanma and Robbie Chosen. Both received positive feedback in camp, according to the reports.

Chosen is a step ahead due to his seven years of experience and should thrive as a downfield option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

That said, a leap forward from Ezukanma not only provides the Dolphins with a big-body target but would also speak to general manager Chris Grier’s ability to identify talent in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

5. Noah Igbinoghene is a darkhorse candidate as Miami’s third cornerback

Miami made waves by acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams, and the team seems to have plenty of depth in the secondary.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, who will start with Ramsey, isn’t a man of many words. That didn’t stop him from mentioning the former first-round pick as a player who caught his eye this offseason.

“I like Noah [Igbinoghene],” Howard said. “He’s come in with a different mindset, I feel like. He’s making plays and he’s also learning.

“I feel like he’s more locked in, locked in.”

Miami drafted Cam Smith in the second round of this year’s draft. Nik Needham and Trill Williams look to return after season-ending injuries a year ago. On top of that, Kader Kohou exceeded expectations as an undrafted rookie thrown into action after injuries decimated Miami’s secondary.

The Dolphins have plenty of options at cornerback. It’s hard to imagine Vic Fangio being upset with another cornerback competing for playing time — especially a former first-round pick.