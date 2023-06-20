UDFAs you expect to surprise for the Dolphins in 2023

Last week I posed the question of which of our many undraft free agents if any would you expect to not only make the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster but also play a significant roll on the 2023 version of the team? I pointed out cornerback Kader Kohou who was not only a surprise as an UDFA but also made the roster and due to injuries say significant playing time last season. He also went on to make many all rookie teams. In addition I pointed out the importance of the undrafted player in the NFL given that nearly 30 percent of all the active players in the NFL were undrafted.

Below are some of your answers and commentary on who you believe, if anyone will make the roster and possibly contribute to the Miami Dolphins going forward-

daytonadolfan doesn't know much about the teams UDFAs but he like most is hoping for some help along that offensive line!

Evening, sorry James, I haven’t done my homework on the UDFA’s but I hope there is a good left and right tackle in there somewhere!

Spok507 is betting on an outside linebacker that played very well for The U last season!

I’m betting on Agude to become a big part of the defense this season. I like his quickness and he seems like a very smart guy, so I’m sure Fangio has plans for him.

Elzabar1527 likes the group brought in on the whole but has the highest expectations for a former Illinois State LB who won the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player Of The Year Award last season. He also compared him to an all time Dolphin great.

This year’s crop of UDFAs gives us an interesting mix. From Brandon Pili (DT), Michael Turk (punter) is Matt Turk’s nephew, James Blackman (QB), Alama Ulave (OL), Zeke Vandenburgh (LB), etc. However, one player that intrigues me the most is Aubrey Miller Jr. A MLB in the mold of Zach Thomas. Kinda small, has vision and anticipates plays. Hits like Zach as well. He signed a million guaranteed contract that is very rare of a UDFA. This doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot but a financial one. I hope he makes the 53 cause he may be poached off the PS, though his contract will make it difficult for other teams.

toscana jones is going to wait and see...

What I know about UDFA is that those who stick and play, are usually the least expected of every yera’s group. don’t ask me how or why, it’s just a feeling I developed after following quite a few off-seasons. Thus, I will refrain from making any prediction, or hypotheses...

Dolfriend points out three players that have already flashed a bit in OTAs.

LB Mitchell Agude, LB Aubrey Miller, NT Brandon Pili have all shined in OTA’s.

Well not a lot of answers on this one but thank you to everyone that took the time to chime in with their guesses and thoughts on the UDFA’s.

