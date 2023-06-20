Terron Armstead breaks down Miami Dolphins film with Brian Baldinger

Late last week, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead joined former NFL offensive lineman turned NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger on NFL Total Access to break down and dissect film from the Dolphins’ 2022 season — a season which saw the implementation of new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme.

The nearly eleven minute segment included various running and play-action plays where Armstead talked the intricacies of the jobs each member of the offense has to execute on any given play. At one point, the 31-year-old left tackle even called what the offensive line does on a successful play “a symphony,” with each player relying on each other to do their part properly.

At the end of the video, Baldinger went on to express excitement regarding the direction the Dolphins’ offense is headed in 2023 under Mike McDaniel.

“I feel like we’ve got the foundation of what you’re doing down there and I think that everybody should be paying attention because you’ve got the skill. You’ve got, now, your second year — everybody’s been through this system. They know what your coach wants and how it’s coached.”

